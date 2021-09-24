Connect with us

VIP Tires & Service Unveils Newly Renovated Auburn Location

The new Auburn VIP Tires & Service store is located at 128 Center Street, Auburn, Maine, and is officially open to the public
Danielle Hess

on

VIP Tires & Service announced the official revamp and expansion of its existing location in Auburn, Maine, to a newly renovated, larger space on the same property.

VIP Tires said it has renovated a former pool hall to be used as their new store, which has been under construction since January 2021. The relocation to the new building was needed due to an uptick in business in the Auburn area and outgrowing the original four-bay shop. The new Auburn VIP Tires & Service store is located at 128 Center Street, Auburn, Maine, and is officially open to the public, the company said.

The company plans to celebrate all month long with a few special discounts for customers including:

  • From Sept. 13-25: Customers can buy three tires and get the fourth free, for Multi-Mile and Sumitomo tires. 
  • From Sept. 13- Oct. 23: Customers can receive a premium Valvoline synthetic oil change for only $79. 

With the goal of investing in a space that already existed, John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP Tires & Service, purchased the old body shop facility in the 1960s. The property was made into VIP’s first warehouse, but after VIP outgrew the space, it was split into two businesses, Gilman’s Electric (who still occupies half of the building today) and a pool hall. Today, the former pool hall has been refinished and boasts an 11,000 square-foot, fully renovated space with nine service bays, onsite tire storage space for 2,000 tires and a Hunter Engineering automated alignment and tire tread inspection system, the company said.

The expansion allows VIP to continue focusing on reducing wait times, providing accessibility to a broad array of tire manufacturers and price points, and holding large tire inventories onsite so customers can expect immediate tire installation after choosing their desired brand. O’Reilly’s Auto Parts will remain in the old VIP store and expand its offerings onsite, VIP said.

VIP Tires & Service locations offer a tire shop and full-service automotive repair, with everything from brake repair to preventative maintenance, muffler and exhaust repair, multi-point vehicle inspections, wheel alignments, state inspections,and oil changes. In addition to providing superior automotive and tire services, VIP always puts its customers first by ensuring an exceptional in-store experience. The open concept customer waiting area features a laptop bar with multiple seats and individual plug-ins, a coffee and tea bar, renovated restrooms, and a TV sitting area, making it easy for individuals to stay connected to work and family while they wait for their vehicle. Additionally, the waiting area holds dozens of tires on display so customers can see and touch different models before making their purchase decision, the company said.

