VIP Tires & Service Announces Senior Management Team Promotions

Pictured are (left to right) Gary MacCausland, John Quirk, Tim Winkeler, Allan Kirkland and Scott Pickard.

VIP Tires & Service has announced the following promotions:

Tim Winkeler to president and CEO, formerly president and COO

Scott Pickard to chief financial officer (CFO), formerly VP of finance

Gary MacCausland to senior vice president of operations & merchandising, formerly VP of operations

John Quirk to executive chairman, formerly chairman and CEO

Allan Kirkland to chief financial officer of Quirk Automotive, formerly CFO of VIP

“I am very excited to announce these changes,” said Quirk. “These promotions reflect our company’s commitment to growth, as well as to recognizing individuals for their leadership and contributions. Tim, Scott, Gary and Allan have all been a key part of our success, and they exemplify our company’s commitment to the highest professional standards. Our team at VIP has never been stronger and under Tim’s leadership I am confident we will continue to grow, enhance profitability and continue to build our culture of ownership.”

In their new roles, John Quirk and Allan Kirkland will focus on real estate management, new store development and acquisitions.

These promotions take effect Sept 1.