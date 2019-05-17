VIP Tires & Service Launches Fundraising Effort For Local Schools At New Store

VIP Tires & Service launched an initiative called “Oil Changes for Education” at the official grand opening celebration of its new Framingham, Massachusetts, store.

From May 15 until the end of July, VIP is offering $10 oil changes to all customers at its new Framingham store with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to Framingham public schools.

“When we open a retail location in a new community, we want to become an active participant there,” said Tim Winkeler, president and COO, VIP Tires & Service. “Connecting to the local community is a big part of our company culture.

“We’ve offered ‘Oil Changes for Education’ in other markets where we have stores to great success and can’t wait to get it started in Framingham and see how much we can raise for the local schools. A program like this is a win-win for everyone because auto companies today don’t offer $10 oil changes anymore, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit so many children in Framingham.”

The VIP Framingham store opened in mid-April and is the company’s 59th location in New England and the fourth in the Bay State. VIP now has 19 store locations in New Hampshire, four in Massachusetts, one in Vermont and 35 in Maine.

Creating a Customer-Friendly Space

VIP began remodeling its new 5,000-square-foot Framingham store location in early April. The new store location features six service bays and increased on-site tire storage space.

The Framingham store also includes:

• A laptop bar featuring multiple seats with individual plug-ins;

• New beverage station;

• Remodeled bathrooms;

• Remodeled showroom and customer service counters;

• Tablet use by service advisers and technicians for more efficient customer service; and

• More technicians to meet the location’s service demands.