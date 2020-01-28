Connect with us

VIP Tires & Service Donates $97k to Make-A-Wish

Tire Review Staff

VIP Tires & Service‘s 59 locations across New England have raised and donated $97,306 to Make-A-Wish, the company says.

The funds were raised during the company’s annual holiday “Season of Wishes Campaign” with stores from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont participating. Since 2007, VIP has raised more than $582,100 for Make-A-Wish through its annual fundraising effort, the company says.

The funds are raised annually with individual donations made by VIP employees and customers, and then matched by VIP’s chairman, John Quirk. In 2019, the company’s 59 stores raised $48,653 and was matched by the company, bringing VIP’s total donation to $97,306. The 2019 donation was 20% higher than 2018, and VIP presented the Make-A-Wish check on Jan. 22 at the company’s Auburn headquarters.

Funds raised in each state benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter:

  • Maine VIP stores raised $34,650 ($69,300 donation)
  • New Hampshire VIP stores raised $11,380 ($22,760 donation)
  • Massachusetts VIP stores raised $2,196 ($4,392 donation)
  • Vermont’s singular VIP store raised $427 ($854 donation)

