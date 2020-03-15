Two VIP Tires & Service Techs Earn ASE World Class Technician Status

Click Here to Read More

To achieve this level of certification, which is the highest in the industry, technicians must undergo voluntary testing and successfully obtain Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification in 22 specialty areas.

Currently, there are 879,000 automotive technicians working in the United States; of those technicians, 300,000 are ASE certified, but only 2,000 have achieved World Class status. With the recent achievement by VIP’s Haskell and Runnals, VIP now has seven of its technicians holding this title.

Haskell has been in the automotive field for over 17 years and joined VIP three years ago as assistant manager of the Windham, Maine location. He was promoted to master technician at VIP’s Portland location, and is the second ASE World Class Technician on staff at VIP in Portland.

With 20 years in the automotive industry, Runnals started as a master technician at the VIP West Lebanon, New Hampshire store when it opened in August 2018. He completed the testing for World Class Technician in early February 2020.