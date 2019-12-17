VIP Tires & Service ‘Oil Changes for Education’ Program Donates Over $20K to Schools
VIP Tires & Service has donated $20,720 to five school districts in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
These donations were a result of the company’s Oil Changes for Education initiative, a program offering consumers $10 oil changes with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school systems. In advance of the holiday, school officials from the locations listed below were invited to their local VIP store to receive the donation.
- Topsham, ME – $4,460
- Westbrook, ME – $4,440
- Lawrence, MA – $5,090
- Gorham, NH – $2,690
- Rochester, NH – $3,860
VIP’s Oil Changes for Education program ran from early September through mid-November at its five participating stores. To-date, VIP has raised $32,005 for school systems across New England.
“VIP Tires & Service plans to continue this program in the future,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service. “Supporting our local communities is part of our company culture and something all of our employees can get behind.”