VIP Tires & Service ‘Oil Changes for Education’ Program Donates Over $20K to Schools

VIP Tires & Service has donated $20,720 to five school districts in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Pictured are (left to right) Matt Brown, VIP service manager; Peter Lancia, superintendent of Westbrook Schools; Mary Emerson, school nutrition director; and Shane Clukey, VIP market manager.

These donations were a result of the company’s Oil Changes for Education initiative, a program offering consumers $10 oil changes with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school systems. In advance of the holiday, school officials from the locations listed below were invited to their local VIP store to receive the donation.

Topsham, ME – $4,460

Westbrook, ME – $4,440

Lawrence, MA – $5,090

Gorham, NH – $2,690

Rochester, NH – $3,860

Pictured are (left to right) Todd Farrington, VIP service manager, and Shawn Chabot, superintendent of MSAD #75.

Pictured are (left to right) David Backler, superintendent of Gorham Schools; Gregory Broome, VIP service manager; and Mark Robinson, VIP district manager.

Pictured are (left to right) Miguel Sanchez, VIP service advisor; Estevan Gracia, VIP service manager; Odanis Hernandez, director of strategic Initiatives and Lawrence Schools; Anthony Cieri, VIP district manager; and Chris Markuns, communications, Lawrence Schools.

Pictured are (left to right) Tyler Lynn, VIP service manager; Kyle Repucci, superintendent of SAU-54 Rochester, NH Schools; Sandie MacDonald, assistant superintendent, SAU-54 Rochester, NH, Schools; and Allyn Belair, VIP market manager.

VIP’s Oil Changes for Education program ran from early September through mid-November at its five participating stores. To-date, VIP has raised $32,005 for school systems across New England.

“VIP Tires & Service plans to continue this program in the future,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service. “Supporting our local communities is part of our company culture and something all of our employees can get behind.”