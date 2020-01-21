Video: Winter Tires on Medium-Duty Trucks

Changes in ambient temperature can impact tire inflation pressure, and decreased temperatures often result in tire underinflation. Variations in traction on icy roads can also affect treadwear over time. Tire Review Associate Editor David Sickels explains how medium-duty truck drivers can avoid unplanned downtime during the winter hauling season by picking the right tire.
