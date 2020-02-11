Connect with us

Video: Why Rolling Resistance Matters

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains the importance of rolling resistance from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
In the last 30-some years, automakers and tire manufacturers have emphasized low rolling resistance as a key factor in fuel efficiency.

Each tire component, like the tread pattern, bead area, sidewall and belt package, contributes to overall rolling resistance. Other external factors like inflation pressure, air temperature, tire load and vehicle speed also contribute to a tire’s rolling resistance.

