Video: When Should the Tires be Replaced?

Tire Review’s David Sickels has three factors to consider if you’re wondering whether the customer might be due for a replacement, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Here’s a question: When is the right time for a customer to replace their tires? If they walk in with a flat or visible damage, that’s an obvious sign. But what about when things aren’t so obvious?

The lifespan of a tire depends on a combination of influences, like the driver’s driving habits, climate, road conditions, tire design and proper tire maintenance.

