Video: When Should the Tires be Replaced?

Here’s a question: When is the right time for a customer to replace their tires? If they walk in with a flat or visible damage, that’s an obvious sign. But what about when things aren’t so obvious?

The lifespan of a tire depends on a combination of influences, like the driver’s driving habits, climate, road conditions, tire design and proper tire maintenance.

Tire Review’s David Sickels has three factors to consider if you’re wondering whether the customer might be due for a replacement, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.