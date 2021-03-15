Connect with us
Video: Wheel Bearing Inspection from Pothole Damage

Tire Review Staff

When a bearing hits a pothole, it actually causes a small indentation to one of the races. This video is sponsored by GMB.
What are the signs, a wheel bearing has been damaged by a pothole? And how do I inspect a seal on a wheel bearing hub unit?

To answer the first question. Well, when a bearing hits a pothole, it actually causes a small indentation to one of the races. Over time that small indentation, it causes the grease to have turbulence over that area. This is what’s known as a brinelling mark. It’s where something very hard makes a mark in that race over time as the bearings go over it.

Well, it churns up the grease and also that mark can become larger and larger. So over time, this causes noise. This could be three days, or three weeks, or even three months, down the road depending on the vehicle, but the leading symptom it’s going to be noise coming from the wheel barring. There may be no detectable change in play, or play in any which direction of the wheel, but it’s going to be very, very noisy.

As for the second question about how to inspect a seal on a hub unit. The most important thing to remember is that there should be no leaking grease on the seal, especially on a modern hub unit. That may be a gen two, gen one, or gen three. If the seal is leaking well, it’s a sign that the outside is coming into the bearing, because if the grease leaks out due to excess heat, which could be caused by brinelling inside of the bearing, it is a sign that the bearing has failed internally.

So any time you see any leaks, or any time you’re installing a wheel bearing, and the seal becomes dislodged from the outer race, the hub unit, or the wheel bearing needs to be replaced.

This video is sponsored by GMB.

In this article:
