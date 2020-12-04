Video: Weather Resistant Tire Compounding

When driving in winter weather, your customers want a superior grip on the road. Continental Tire helps to achieve that grip in its winter tires using a variety of factors, including rubber compounding.
This video is sponsored by Continental Tire.