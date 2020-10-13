Video: Understanding the Driver Bill of Rights

How important are your rights as an American? The Driver Bill of Rights spells it out clearly. Drivers are unwittingly generating a revenue stream for car manufacturers every time we get behind the wheel. We generate vast amounts of data, from driver behavior to GPS location that could be sold to third parties or used to sell drivers additional services. When used responsibly, our car data can generate personalized services catered to our needs and improve products. But we want to be the ultimate decision-makers when it comes to what data is collected from us and who that data is shared with.

The data collected from our cars is valuable. It can allow a driver’s trusted neighborhood mechanic to remotely diagnose our car trouble and have a repair part ready and waiting, which can save time and money. But car manufacturers are creating a data monopoly that is set to decrease competition and increase costs for consumers. Drivers demand our data benefits us.

We, as drivers, DEMAND:

The RIGHT to transparency about the data that has been collected from our cars, including what was collected, how it was used and with whom it was shared.

The RIGHT to choose what data is collected in the future, how it’s used and who sees it.

The RIGHT to access tools that let us see the data collected from our cars, and to choose with whom we give access.

The RIGHT to share repair and maintenance data, directly from our car, with the service facility of our choice.

The RIGHT to give our chosen service facility direct access to our data, so they can alert us to important repair and maintenance needs.

The RIGHT to turn off data collection, if we choose.

The RIGHT to ensure that when automakers use our data, they use it only for the safety and health of our cars, and that they do not retain our data for longer than necessary.

The RIGHT to limit the data collected to only information important to the safety and health of our cars.