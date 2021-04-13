Video: TPMS Install Tricks to Save Time and Money – Pt. II

Does your TPMS tool sometimes refuse to program the sensor?
Tire Review’s Maddie Winer has a few troubleshooting tips to make your next TPMS install go smoothly, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Tire Review’s Maddie Winer has a few troubleshooting tips to make your next TPMS install go smoothly, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Does your TPMS tool sometimes refuse to program the sensor?
Tire Review’s Maddie Winer has a few troubleshooting tips to make your next TPMS install go smoothly, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.