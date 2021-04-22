Connect with us
Video: Today’s Trends for Achieving Long-Lasting Tire Life

Tire Review’s David Sickels explains how today’s tires achieve long-lasting tread life, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
In recent years, you’ve probably heard the same question time and time again from consumers: “How many miles can I expect to get out of this set of tires?”

Long tread life will likely continue to be one of the most, if not the highest, sought after performance characteristics for most consumers in the U.S. As families have transitioned from sedans to SUVs and CUVs, the tire options specifically designed for these vehicles has evolved to better fit these segments, and that means tread life is going up.

