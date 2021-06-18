Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: The Purple Cow

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Define what sets your shop apart from the rest. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Imagine this: you’re cruising down your favorite country road passing fields full of cows. There are black cows, brown cows, big cows, little cows, purple cows… Wait… What?

Advertisement

Your eyes must be playing tricks on you, but there it is – a purple cow in the middle of the herd. What do you do now? You stop, of course, and take a selfie with the cow! Post it on your favorite social media pages! Call your friends and tell them about the remarkable sight you have just seen! The next thing you know, they’re doing the same thing.

When there is something remarkable, we talk about it. Here’s the big question though – who’s talking about you and your shop?

You have:

  • A remarkable team – Check
  • Top of the line equipment – Check
  • A five-star reputation – Check

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – you know your competitors can’t touch your investment or expertise. However, in the average customer’s mind, repair shops are pretty similar. So what are you doing to let the customer know what is remarkable about you, your team and your shop?

Advertisement

One of your missions as a shop owner should be to get above the day-to-day operations and define what sets you apart. Then get it out there for your customers to see and tell all their friends. Seth Godin, author of the best selling business book, “Purple Cow,” says “You are either a Purple Cow or you are not. You are either remarkable or invisible! Make your choice.”

Watch the video above and find out more tips from Vic Tarasik, founder of Shop Owner Coach, about how you can make your shop “The Purple Cow” and set it apart from the competition.

Advertisement

Don’t hesitate to celebrate what makes you exceptional.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Can a Hammer Damage a Wheel Bearing?

Video: Video: What Happens When an ABS WSS Fails?

Video: Video: Multi-Piston Brake Calipers

Video: Video: Focusing on Larger Rim Diameters

Advertisement

on

Video: The Purple Cow

on

Video: Tire Fitment Nuances for SUVs and CUVS

on

Video: Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?

on

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Slow-Times-Tire-Shop-1400 Slow-Times-Tire-Shop-1400

Video

Video: How to Handle Slow Times in the Tire Shop
Setting-the-Wheel-Bearing-Pre-Load Setting-the-Wheel-Bearing-Pre-Load

Video

Video: Setting the Wheel-Bearing Pre-Load
Hunter-ADAS-Calibration-1400 Hunter-ADAS-Calibration-1400

Video

Video: ADAS Calibration Requirements
Battery-Testing-Alliance Battery-Testing-Alliance

Video

Video: Battery Cable and Terminal Service
Connect
Tire Review Magazine