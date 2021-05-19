Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Testing the Battery Every Season is Important

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The battery can be damaged just as easily by heat as by cold. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Ask any battery supplier when their busiest days are and you’ll find out sales peak on the coldest day and the warmest day of the year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Why? The battery can be damaged just as easily by heat as by cold – either way, if this happens it can leave a driver stranded.

Andrew Markel explains that battery inspections are critical to ensuring your customers are able to complete their road trip.

During any spring or summer inspection, always take a temperature reading of the battery to determine its strength – and, remember, cold-cranking amps are measured at 0° and cranking amps are measured at 32° F. If your shop is between 72° and 80°, it may give an overly optimistic rating of the battery. That’s why you need a proper tester that tests the capacity of the battery and can compensate for the battery’s overall condition.

Andrew Markel explains that battery inspections are critical to ensuring your customers are able to complete their road trip.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Growth in the H/T Tire Segment

Video: Video: Servicing TPMS Sensors with a Clamp-On Metal Valve

Video: Video: Why CV Joint Boots Fail Prematurely

Video: Video: Achieving Tire Balance & the Signs of Imbalance

Advertisement

on

Video: Testing the Battery Every Season is Important

on

Video: The Benefits of Fresh Brake Fluid

on

Video: Developing a Playbook for Your Tire Dealership

on

Video: Five Ways Your CRM and SMS Can Bring in Customers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: The SUV & CUV Tire Megatrend

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Achieving-Tire-Balance-Signs-of-Imbalance-1400 Achieving-Tire-Balance-Signs-of-Imbalance-1400

Video

Video: Achieving Tire Balance & the Signs of Imbalance
CV-Joint-Failure-1400 CV-Joint-Failure-1400

Video

Video: Why CV Joint Boots Fail Prematurely
Long-Tread-Life-1400 Long-Tread-Life-1400

Video

Video: Is Long-Lasting Tire Tread Most Important?
Dealership-Playbook-1400 Dealership-Playbook-1400

Video

Video: Developing a Playbook for Your Tire Dealership
Connect
Tire Review Magazine