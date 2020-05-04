Connect with us
Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how a vehicle’s transferred weight from a result of brakes and corners can impact the shocks and struts, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
The suspension and tires handle best when weight transfer from braking isn’t sudden. But if a driver makes a quick lane change or comes to a panic stop, the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the suspension. And if that corner of the vehicle has a weak shock or strut, the suspension could rapidly compress.

