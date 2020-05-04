The suspension and tires handle best when weight transfer from braking isn’t sudden. But if a driver makes a quick lane change or comes to a panic stop, the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the suspension. And if that corner of the vehicle has a weak shock or strut, the suspension could rapidly compress.
