For those shops that do not utilize a diaphragm style suction pump, a self evacuating style oil drain can be the perfect option.

In this video, JohnDow Industries explains how self evacuating oil drains use shop air to pressurize the oil drain when it’s full, and push the oil out of the drain and into a waste oil tank or 55-gallon drum.

This video is sponsored by JohnDow Industries.