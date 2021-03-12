Video: Oil Filter Improvements Over Time

Think “vintage” means “outdated?” Think again. Some of the top selling engines on the market today are 20- to 30- year old designs.

The Dodge Hemi was reborn in 2003. GM’s LS introduced in 1995. The Nissan VQ V6 first appeared in 1994. And the Ford Modular V8 roared to life in 1991.

The list goes on and on.

Yet, to call these engines old would be unfair. Thanks to continual innovation and improvements, not only have they endured, they’re better now than before. What is produced by these engines is more fun, more dependable, more efficient and more impressive than when the original models were introduced.

Part of the reason for these improvements has been continual upgrades to what goes into the engines. The fluids required to keep these popular engines at the top of the charts have been refined and updated as well. One particular point of progress has been in the oil filter. Even though these engines was cast 20 years ago, filter manufacturers continue to make tweaks to canister shape, filter media, valves and seals.

Why? Because the materials, R&D and engineering knowledge never stopped evolving. This knowledge allows replacement filter manufacturer to improve their lines to the point where they can exceed the performance of the original filter and even create a better filter for your oil change business.