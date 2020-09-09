Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Oil Filter Bypass Valves & Filter Capacity

Andrew Markel

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

When a system is in bypass, contaminants are not being filtered out of the oil. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement

Over time, an oil filter can collect enough contaminants to become restricted. The engine can sense that the filter is blocked by the pressure differential between the oil going into the filter and the oil going out.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

If the difference in pressure is great enough, the engine will bypass the filter media to keep the oil pressure and starving the bearings for oil. When a system is in bypass, contaminants are not being filtered out of the oil. This is fine if the oil is cold during start-up. Over a longer period of time, however, wear can be rapidly accelerated. In this video, Andrew Markel makes the connection between oil change intervals and oil filter replacement.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Video: What is Right to Repair?

Video: Video: Run-Flat Tire Development

Video: Video: Why Do Oil Filters Have Anti-Drain Back Valves?

Video: Video: Clean the Fuel Tank Before Replacing the Pump

Advertisement

on

Video: Oil Filter Bypass Valves & Filter Capacity

on

Video: Why do Brakes Make Noise?

on

Video: Keeping Up with Tire Demands of the Luxury CUV Market

on

Video: Tire Shop Add-Ons, Pt. 1
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.
Phone: 803-817-7401Fax: 803-817-7411
1800 Overview Dr., Rock Hill SC 29730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2 Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Properly Installing Adhesive Wheel Weights
Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700 Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700

Video

Video: Why Tire Sipes Matter
Oil_Filter Oil_Filter

Video

Video: Cartridge Oil Filter Replacement
TPMS-Sensor-1400x700-2 TPMS-Sensor-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Choosing the Right TPMS Sensor
Connect