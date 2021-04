So, you’ve sold the customer a new set of tires with the longest-lasting tread life available. That means satisfaction is guaranteed because that’s what they wanted! Right?

Well, most customers think they want all the tread life they can get, but this might not be what’s best for them.

Tire Review’s David Sickels explains how matching tires to the right application can help the customer the most, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.