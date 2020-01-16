Video: Long-Lasting Brake Service, Part 2

In Part 1 of Long-Lasting Brake Service, we discussed returning the vehicle’s braking performance to like-new condition or better, with a focus on friction material, shims, anti-rattle clips and caliper hardware. But long-lasting brake jobs require total system care, so keep in mind these key components during your next brake job.
In Part 1 of Long-Lasting Brake Service, we discussed returning the vehicle’s braking performance to like-new condition or better. But long-lasting brake jobs require total system care, so keep in mind these key components during your next brake job.
Loading Post...
Loading Post...
Loading Post...