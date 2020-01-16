Connect with us
OG-Brake-Jobs-1400x700

Video

Video: Long-Lasting Brake Service, Part 2

In Part 1 of Long-Lasting Brake Service, we discussed returning the vehicle’s braking performance to like-new condition or better. But long-lasting brake jobs require total system care, so keep in mind these key components during your next brake job.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

In Part 1 of Long-Lasting Brake Service, we discussed returning the vehicle’s braking performance to like-new condition or better, with a focus on friction material, shims, anti-rattle clips and caliper hardware. But long-lasting brake jobs require total system care, so keep in mind these key components during your next brake job.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Video: Long-Lasting Brake Service, Part 2

on

Video: CUV Tires & Their Growth in Popularity

on

Video: Long-Lasting Brake Service, Part 1

on

Video: All-Season or Winter Tires?
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene Lurene Phone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TPMS-Sensor-1400x700-2 TPMS-Sensor-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Choosing the Right TPMS Sensor
Closing-Winter-Tire-Sale-1400x700-2 Closing-Winter-Tire-Sale-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Three Tips on Closing Winter Tire Sales Midway Through the Season
All-Season-Winter-Tire-1400x700-2 All-Season-Winter-Tire-1400x700-2

Video

Video: All-Season or Winter Tires?
Brake-Jobs-1400x700 Brake-Jobs-1400x700

Video

Video: Long-Lasting Brake Service, Part 1
Connect