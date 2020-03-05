Many vehicle manufacturers today offer Advanced Driver Assistance System options, otherwise known as ADAS, in their vehicles. These systems use cameras, lasers and radar to detect other vehicles, pedestrians and markings in the road. They also use information from sensors like the steering angle, steering torque and even yaw and lateral acceleration.
Tire Review‘s David Sickels shares more on how this can affect a vehicle’s ADAS systems, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.