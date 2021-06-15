Connect with us
Video: Can a Hammer Damage a Wheel Bearing?

Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel discusses the right and wrong way to use a hammer on wheel bearings. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
A hammer is a technician’s best friend to remove stuck parts or install a part with a tight fit. But, should you use a hammer to remove or install a wheel bearing?

The answer is yes. But, remember to take a few precautions…

  • Make sure you are using the correct hammer;
  • Don’t strike the surfaces that make contact with the rolling elements; and
  • Make sure the bearing is pre-loaded.

In this video, Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel discusses the right and wrong way to use a hammer on wheel bearings. Check it out!

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Video: Can a Hammer Damage a Wheel Bearing?

