Modern gas gauges do not change the level of fuel if a car or truck accelerates, brakes or turns. This is not because the fuel is not moving, it is because a computer in the instrument cluster or attached to the fuel pump is calculating the volume of fuel in the tank.

In this video, Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel covers how the system sense and calculates the fuel level.

