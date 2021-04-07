Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Five Guideposts for Shop Success in 2021

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

How to make 2021 your best year ever. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

There’s nothing like the start of a new year for us to step back, evaluate and make adjustments for the upcoming year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Vic Tarasik shares five things you can do in your shop right now to put you, your business and your employees on the path to success over the next year.

  1. Review shop expenses
  2. Set this year’s sales goal
  3. Review your marketing plan
  4. Set up your staff reviews
  5. Review the benefits of being part of your program group.

When you start off the year in the right direction you’ll finish where you want to be.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Video: ADAS and Alignment

Video: Video: How to Properly Inspect Customers’ Wheels

Growing Together Center: Video: OTR Tire Maintenance

Video: Video: Conducting a Profit Center Analysis

Advertisement

on

Video: Five Guideposts for Shop Success in 2021

on

Video: Measuring Tire Performance Using a Spider Chart

on

Video: Fuel Levels and Alignment Angles

on

Video: How Regulations Impact Tire Sales, Development
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tips-for-Custom-Wheel-Service-Part-2-1400 Tips-for-Custom-Wheel-Service-Part-2-1400

Video

Video: Tips for Custom Wheel Service – Pt. II
Determining-a-Tires-PSI-1400 Determining-a-Tires-PSI-1400

Video

Video: Determining a Tire’s PSI
Nitrogen-Inflation-1400 Nitrogen-Inflation-1400

Video

Video: Nitrogen Inflation
Tire-Shop-Design-1400 Tire-Shop-Design-1400

Video

Video: Tire Shop Design Tips
Connect
Tire Review Magazine