Video: Five Brake Line Inspection Tips

No one can predict exactly when a brake line or hose will fail, and this is why inspecting brake lines should be a routine part of every vehicle inspection. Spotting and replacing a corroded line before it bursts can not only prevent damage to the master cylinder and ABS modulator, but more importantly, save the driver from an accident.
Tire Review’s David Sickels has five brake line inspection tips to protect both the customer and your shop, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.