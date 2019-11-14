VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

Popular YouTube channel Engineering Explained recently partnered with NRS Brakes to find out what are the differences between expensive and cheaper brake pads.

The video compares brake pads ranging from $20 to $90 for the same vehicle. Performance testing included exposure to high temperatures, corrosion testing and shear testing. Other tests were performed on a brake dynamometer to determine which brake pads were the quietest.

Video host Jason Fenske’s goal was to determine if drivers get what they are paying for when they buy a premium or cheap brake pad.