Video: Engine Covers are Functional, Not Cosmetic Parts

Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel explains the use for engine covers on vehicles for dampening noise from the direct injection high pressure fuel pump.
Does your shop have a collection of engine covers sitting in a corner? In the past, engine covers were decorative, but today, they are designed to dampen noise from the direct injection high-pressure fuel pump on an increasing number of vehicles as they can make a lot of noise when in operation.

In this video, Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel talks about the pressure generated from these pumps and how that could increase in the future, as well as other reasons why the engine cover is important. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

