closing winter tire sale

Video

Video: Closing Winter Tire Sales

Winter tire buying season is here, but how do you sell those customers on their winter tire purchase? Follow these tips.
David Sickels

on

If you live in Canada or parts of the U.S. where snowfall is a reality, it’s likely you’ve seen your fair share of winter tire buying customers this season— and more may be coming since we’re just halfway through winter. David Sickels gives your few tips to closing those winter tire sales from the Continental Garage Studio in partnership with Tire Review.

