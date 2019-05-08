New Video from Car Care Council Explains TPMS

The Car Care Council has released a new informative video that explains the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) found on newer vehicles and why motorists should not ignore the TPMS warning light when it illuminates.

Produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV), the new video discusses the importance of monitoring the vehicle’s tire pressure and explains that when the TPMS warning light goes on, tire pressure has fallen by at least 25% of what is recommended for that specific vehicle. The Car Care Council recommends that tire pressure be checked at least once a month and more often during cold weather months.

The new TPMS video can be viewed here and is also available in the ANTV digital management system for repair shops to share with their customers.