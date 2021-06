Twenty years ago, 42-volt was going to be the future of automotive electrical systems. But, it never happened. Why?

Because 12-volt batteries and alternators improved along with the power management systems. Today, 12-volt systems dominate even the electric vehicle segment thanks to certain improvements.

In this video, we cover how to maintain these systems with inspection and correct battery replacement.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.