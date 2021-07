ATVs and UTVs are known as recreational vehicles, but are becoming more commonly used on worksites and farms.

Click Here to Read More

Both vehicles require aggressive tires with low air pressure, and key considerations must be taken for each application. In this video, BKT, which manufactures ATV and UTV tires for various applications, explains what tires are used best on these vehicles in elements such as mud, all-terrain and more.

This video is sponsored by BKT.