BKT works to partner with its mining customers by visiting their worksites in order to better understand their specific needs and provide the most productive tire for the customer’s operation.

To do this, BKT leverages its SPOTECH System, which uses a combination of GPS, accelerometer, video camera and data logger to analyze a customer’s operation and ensure they are paired with the correct tires for their speeds and loads.

This video is sponsored by BKT.