Video: BKT Ensures Quality and Consistency in its Tires

Quality and consistency are of utmost importance at BKT . The innovation through Research and Development and the advanced manufacturing processes set BKT apart in the industry.

BKT invests between 4-5% of its annual sales into R&D and employs over 90 researchers and engineers. BKT quality starts at its state-of-the-art facility where the best materials, the best testing and the best technology is used to develop the latest advances in tire design. BKT tires are tested through on-site indoor simulators and then on the outdoor testing tracks which has every type of terrain imaginable.

This video is sponsored by BKT.