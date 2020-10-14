Connect with us
Video: BKT Ensures Quality and Consistency in its Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

BKT’s Doug Kershaw invests between 4-5% of its annual sales into R&D and employs over 90 researchers and engineers. This video is sponsored by BKT.
Quality and consistency are of utmost importance at BKT. The innovation through Research and Development and the advanced manufacturing processes set BKT apart in the industry.

BKT invests between 4-5% of its annual sales into R&D and employs over 90 researchers and engineers. BKT quality starts at its state-of-the-art facility where the best materials, the best testing and the best technology is used to develop the latest advances in tire design. BKT tires are tested through on-site indoor simulators and then on the outdoor testing tracks which has every type of terrain imaginable.

This video is sponsored by BKT.

