Vehicle Service Group to Expand Madison, Ind. Facility

The company says the makeover of the original factory will include a new paint line, improved manufacturing flow and increased manufacturing capacity.

The plans for expanding VSG’s West Plant coincide with the company’s commitment to provide enhanced safety for its workforce, improved efficiency in its operation, a more environmentally friendly footprint for the Jefferson County community and an overall better product experience for its customers, the company says. At the same time, VSG says, increased capacity will support the long-term growth trajectory of the business.

Planning for the project is ongoing with groundbreaking to occur in the coming weeks. During construction, there will be no interruption to current production with completion and switchover anticipated in late 2021, VSG says.