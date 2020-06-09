Connect with us

Vee Tyre and Rubber Recalls Some Taiga A/T Tires

Tire Review Staff

Vee Tyre and Rubber Co., Ltd. (Vee Tyre) is recalling certain Taiga A/T tires, size LT285/75R16.

Due to a manufacturing issue, the sidewall may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

Vee Tyres will notify and reimburse owners the cost of the tires along with any service fees. This recall is expected to begin June 30, 2020. Owners may contact Vee’s customer service at 1-917-863-2422. Vee’s numbers for this recall are 6MSLD8 2117 and 2217.

