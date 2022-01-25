Connect with us

Vee Tyre and Rubber Recalls Certain Tri-Ace Pioneer Tires

Vee Tyre and Rubber Co. is recalling certain Tri-Ace Pioneer A/T III tires, sizes LT245/70R17 and LT235/85R16, with DOT codes 4718 through 1819, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Due to a manufacturing issue, the sidewall may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA says. Vee Tyre will notify and reimburse owners the cost of the tires, along with any service fees. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 21, 2022, NHTSA says.

Owners may contact Vee Tyre customer service at 1-212-564-7575. Vee Tyre’s numbers for this recall are 16MBCMJBL and 16MJEMHBL.

