VA Gov. Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

Northam said, “data shows that there is no connection between highway safety and these inspections. That’s why 35 other states don’t have them.”

In the final language of House Bill (HB) 1414 that was sent to Northam’s desk, however, the periodic motor vehicle safety inspection program remains in place. The bill states, “Motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers required to be inspected pursuant to the provisions of § 46.2-1157 shall be reinspected within 12 months of the month of the first inspection and at least once every 12 months thereafter.”

ASA says it has been a longtime advocate of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs prove to benefit the motoring public. Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle, according to ASA.

The bill will go into effect July 1. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northam issued an executive directive suspending the enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Program from March 12, 2020, to July 31, 2020.