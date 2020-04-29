Connect with us

News

VA Gov. Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

on

Earlier this year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) unveiled plans to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Northam said, “data shows that there is no connection between highway safety and these inspections. That’s why 35 other states don’t have them.”

In the final language of House Bill (HB) 1414 that was sent to Northam’s desk, however, the periodic motor vehicle safety inspection program remains in place. The bill states, “Motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers required to be inspected pursuant to the provisions of § 46.2-1157 shall be reinspected within 12 months of the month of the first inspection and at least once every 12 months thereafter.”

ASA says it has been a longtime advocate of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs prove to benefit the motoring public. Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle, according to ASA.

The bill will go into effect July 1. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northam issued an executive directive suspending the enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Program from March 12, 2020, to July 31, 2020.

Advertisement

To read the complete executive directive, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VA Gov. Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

on

BKT Restarts Indian Factories

on

TIA, GfK to Hold Webinar on Coronavirus, Tire Industry

on

Auto Care Assoc. Urges Trump to Delay All Duties on Imports
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect