Cooper Tire
February 6, 2019

USW, Cooper Tire Ratify New Labor Agreement

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. confirmed that on Feb. 6, 2019, members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 752L in Texarkana, Arkansas, have ratified a new four-year labor agreement, which covers more than 1,400 USW members.

According to Kerry Halter, newly-appointed president of USW Local 752L, “We were able to reach a favorable agreement for employees, which are Cooper’s greatest asset.”

Plant Manager Scott Cole indicated that maintaining Cooper Tire Texarkana’s place in both the local community and within the global tire industry was important to the outcome of the negotiation.

“After a thoughtful negotiation process, with much hard work by both the USW and company representatives, we are gratified that Texarkana plant employees recognized the value of the new labor contract and continued to maintain Cooper Tire Texarkana’s competitive position in the global tire industry,” said Cole. “This upholds the positive momentum we have established over the past several years working together. We appreciate our positive relationship with the USW as our great team continues to produce award-winning tires and remains an important part of the Texarkana community.”

