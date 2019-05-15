USTR Releases New Tariff List on Imports from China

The U.S. and China are at odds over trade.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) released a proposed fourth Section 301 tariff list on approximately $300 billion worth of imports from China that may be subject to additional tariffs.

The notice includes 3,805 product categories that could be subject to an additional tariff of up to 25% ad valorem. This list covers essentially all imports from China that are not currently covered on a previous Section 301 list, according to the Auto Care Association.

The fourth list is the latest to be released by the U.S. in a series of back-and-forth trade jobs with China. On Monday, China announced it intends to raise tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods as retaliation to the U.S. decision to hike tariffs, which was announced by President Donald Trump last week. The USTR is conducting a full review of the proposed action through a comment and hearing process. After completion of the full review, USTR will issue a final notice on the products subject to the tariffs.

Key dates and deadlines include:

June 10: Due date for filing requests to appear and summary of expected testimony at public hearing;

June 17: Due date for submission of written comments;

June 17 at 9:30 a.m.: Public hearing at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C.



The timing of the comment period would allow President Trump to impose tariffs around the time he attends the G20 leaders’ summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The proposed action is the fourth round of tariffs released by USTR in response to Section 301 investigation findings on China’s trade practices.

The Auto Care Association is seeking input on how its members would be impacted by the proposed action. Please contact Angela Chiang if you would like to include information in the association’s submission to USTR regarding any of the products listed in the proposed tariff list.