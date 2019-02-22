USTMA Reports 2018 Tire Shipment Data

The U.S. Tire Manufacturer Association reported slight increases in tire shipments in 2018. Data is based on information provided by USTMA and industry replacement figures contain the estimations of non-USTMA member activities. Note that November and December estimations were not yet validated against U.S. imports data.

For passenger tire shipments, OE saw an increase of 4.1% over 2017, and replacement tire units shipped enjoyed a slight increase of 3.4%. Light Truck OE shipments saw 3.8% year over year growth, while LT replacement tire shipments were somewhat flat at 0.5% with USTMA LT exports down by 3.3%. Truck and Bus (TBR) tires showed the greatest growth by comparison as a category overall with an OE increase in 2018 over 2017 by 19.1%, replacement units shipped increase of 20.9% and an increase in USTMA tire exports of 14.3%.

Both the original equipment and replacement tires market saw an increase in shipments in the passenger, light truck and truck and bus categories.

The data below delves into those categories:

Passenger Tire Shipments (in millions of units)

Industry Original Equipment

Total 2017: 45.2

Total 2018: 47.1

% change: 4.1% increase

Industry Replacement **

Total 2017: 209.7

Total 2018: 216.7

% change: 3.4%

USTMA Exports

Total 2017: 24.4

Total 2018: 24.9

% change: 2.1%

Total Passenger

Total 2017: 279.3

Total 2018: 288.7

% change:

Light Truck Tire Shipments (in millions of units)

Industry Original Equipment

Total 2017: 5.4

Total 2018: 5.6

% change: 3.8%

Industry Replacement **

Total 2017: 31.3

Total 2018: 31.6

% change: 0.7%

USTMA Exports

Total 2017: 5.8

Total 2018: 5.6

% change: -3.3%

Total Light Truck

Total 2017: 42.5

Total 2018: 42.7

% change: 0.6%

Truck and Bus Tire Shipments (in millions of units)

Industry Original Equipment

Total 2017: 5.4

Total 2018: 6.5

% change: 19.1%

Industry Replacement **

Total 2017: 19.7

Total 2018: 21.4

% change: 8.1%

USTMA Exports

Total 2017: 2.5

Total 2018: 2.9

% change: 14.3%

Total Truck and Bus

Total 2017: 27.6

Total 2018: 30.7

% change: 10.9%