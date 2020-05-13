USTMA Postpones 2020 National Tire Safety Week

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) is postponing its 2020 National Tire Safety Week campaign, which was scheduled for May 18-24, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we cope as a nation with the COVID-19 health emergency and economic crisis, USTMA felt it was in the best interest of our members and industry partners to reschedule so they can continue to focus on the safety and well-being of their employees, business operations and the communities in which they operate,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “In the interim, USTMA will focus its efforts on educating the public, especially those who may not be driving frequently, on how to ensure proper maintenance and care for their tires, so that when they do need their vehicles, they can do so confidently and safely.”

A rescheduled date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.