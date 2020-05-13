Connect with us

News

USTMA Postpones 2020 National Tire Safety Week

Tire Review Staff

on

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) is postponing its 2020 National Tire Safety Week campaign, which was scheduled for May 18-24, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As we cope as a nation with the COVID-19 health emergency and economic crisis, USTMA felt it was in the best interest of our members and industry partners to reschedule so they can continue to focus on the safety and well-being of their employees, business operations and the communities in which they operate,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “In the interim, USTMA will focus its efforts on educating the public, especially those who may not be driving frequently, on how to ensure proper maintenance and care for their tires, so that when they do need their vehicles, they can do so confidently and safely.”

A rescheduled date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

USTMA Gives Adjusted 2020 Tire Shipment Forecast

Tire Dealers Lend a Hand to First Responders

Toyo Tires's Q1 Net Sales Down 8.9% Year-Over-Year

Alliance Gives DRiV the 2020 Receiver’s Choice Award

Advertisement

on

USTMA Postpones 2020 National Tire Safety Week

on

Kumho Celebrates National Mentoring Month in Atlanta

on

ASE to Resume Testing May 18

on

TIA Requests Govt. Opposition to Cash for Clunkers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

FS Curtis

FS Curtis
Phone: 800-925-5431Fax: 314-381-1439
1905 Kienlen Ave., St. Louis MO 63133
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect