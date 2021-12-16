Connect with us
USTMA: Tire Shipments Expected to Increase in 2021

Replacement shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are expected to increase 31.1 million units from 2020.
Danielle Hess

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects total U.S. tire shipments will increase to 336.0 million units in 2021, compared to 303.2 million units in 2020 and 332.7 million units in 2019.

Original Equipment (OE) tire shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are expected to increase by 1.0%, 4.6% and 23.3%, respectively, with a total increase of 1.7 million units, compared to 2020. Replacement shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are also projected to increase by 10.9%, 16.8% and 18.1%, respectively, with a total increase of 31.1 million units, USTMA said.

 2021 Forecast2020% Vs 2020Units Vs 2020 2019% Vs 2019Units Vs 2019
Original Equipment         
Passenger 37.637.2 1.0%0.446.3 -18.8%-8.7
Light Truck 5.65.4 4.6%0.25.9 -4.3%-0.3
Truck 5.84.7 23.3%1.16.5 -10.6%-0.7
Replacement        
Passenger 226.0203.8 10.9%22.1222.6 1.5%3.4
Light Truck 38.432.9 16.8%5.532.5 18.2%5.9
Truck 22.619.2 18.1%3.518.9 19.4%3.7
          
Total Shipments336.0303.2 10.8%32.8332.71.0%3.3
Source: USTMA

