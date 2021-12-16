USTMA: Tire Shipments Expected to Increase in 2021

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association ( USTMA ) projects total U.S. tire shipments will increase to 336.0 million units in 2021, compared to 303.2 million units in 2020 and 332.7 million units in 2019.

Click Here to Read More

Original Equipment (OE) tire shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are expected to increase by 1.0%, 4.6% and 23.3%, respectively, with a total increase of 1.7 million units, compared to 2020. Replacement shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are also projected to increase by 10.9%, 16.8% and 18.1%, respectively, with a total increase of 31.1 million units, USTMA said.