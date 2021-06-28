USTMA Launches National Tire Safety Week

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) today kicked off its annual consumer tire safety awareness campaign, National Tire Safety Week. The campaign, running through July 4, and highlighting the theme: “Do Your P.A.R.T., Know Your Roll,” is designed to educate consumers about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance, the association says. The acronym P.A.R.T. is used to help drivers remember to check their tires’ pressure, alignment, rotation, and tread. USTMA also released key findings of a recent survey, in partnership with Discount Tire and Ipsos, showing drivers know the basics, but need more knowledge about tire safety, specifically pressure, tread and rotation.
According to USTMA, tire safety essentials are especially important this year as significant numbers of motorists are back in their cars embarking on summer road trips for the first time since the pandemic began. While it’s predicted that travel will increase significantly this summer – 73% of drivers indicate they plan to take a road trip this summer alone – many have reported neglecting tire maintenance. In fact, according to the survey, more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations. And 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the 30 days prior, despite professional recommendations to do so at least once a month.
The USTMA/Discount Tire/Ipsos survey of 1,431 American drivers ages 18 and older revealed the following insights about tire safety:
- 48% of drivers don’t know how often to check tire pressure, including 3% who believe they never have to check.
- 53% of drivers don’t know how to check tread wear to determine if tires show signs of damage and need to be replaced.
- 53% of drivers do not know how often to rotate their tires.
- Almost all drivers (94%) realize proper tire inflation saves money – but most don’t realize just how much. A third of drivers (34%) correctly identified $65 per year as the fuel cost savings for proper tire inflation – the equivalent of almost two tanks of gas. (Based on an 18-month average of $2.50 per gallon and average 12-15 gallons per tank.)
USTMA says it is committed to helping consumers understand important facts about tire care and maintenance. USTMA’s companies, including Bridgestone Americas, Inc., Continental Tire the Americas, LLC, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire America Corp, Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., Michelin North America, Inc., Nokian Tyres, Inc., Pirelli Tire North America, Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc., and Yokohama Tire Corporation have developed initiatives focused on the annual tire safety campaign.