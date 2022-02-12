USTMA Urging Congress For Sustainable Transportation And Infrastructure

As the Biden administration begins implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association ( USTMA ) is urging congressional leadership to continue working on tire policy and related transportation sustainability initiatives.

While the IIJA includes several provisions that would advance scrap tire markets and improve the resiliency of the nation’s infrastructure, USTMA says they have identified six specific policy proposals – ranging from tax incentives to additional research dollars and procurement commitments – that will strengthen the American tire manufacturing industry and help the country develop roadways with the future in mind.

USTMA says the six policy areas identified in the letter to Congressional leadership include: