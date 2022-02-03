Click Here to Read More

The incoming board members hold senior positions at four of USTMA’s 12 member companies, including, Bridgestone Americas, Giti Tire (USA), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Hankook Tire America Corporation. The new members from Bridgestone and Goodyear join as second directors from their respective companies.

Alan Yarcusko, Bridgestone Americas

Alan Yarcusko is vice president, government and regulatory affairs and general counsel for diversified businesses at Bridgestone Americas. Yarcusko is an engineer who began his career in the automotive electronics industry in Detroit. He joined the Bridgestone Americas Law Department in 2001 and served as general counsel of litigation. In 2012, he became director of technical standards and regulations for Bridgestone Americas. For the next five years, he was an active member of USTMA’s Tire Policy Committee and other task forces. Alan returned to the Law Department in 2017 to serve as general counsel for eight Bridgestone business units, and he continues to serve in that role. In 2020, Yarcusko became chair of Bridgestone’s global standards and regulations function, and as of January 2022 he is leading the integrated advocacy function for Bridgestone Americas. He has served on the boards of the Tire & Rim Association and several nonprofit organizations in Northeast Ohio and is part of the leadership team at the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center in Akron. He earned his BS in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and JD from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Blake Eaddy, Giti Tire (USA)

Blake Eaddy is the general counsel and secretary of Giti Tire (USA) after joining the company in 2016. Prior to his current position, Eaddy was general counsel and secretary of Bell and Howell, LLC. Eaddy attended North Carolina State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and his law degree from Campbell University in 1996.

Ryan Patterson, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Ryan Patterson is the chief operating and integration officer of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Americas region. In this role, Patterson leads Goodyear’s North America consumer and commercial businesses and is responsible for developing and executing the company’s plan to integrate Cooper Tire. Notably, he was involved in the development of the company’s connected business model and its go-to-market strategy. Patterson previously served as president of Goodyear’s Asia Pacific and North American consumer business units. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Curtis Brison, Hankook Tire America

Curtis Brison was recently named president of Hankook Tire America. In his new role, Brison oversees the U.S. and Canada regions. He leads four departments and direct teams including Hankook’s Clarksville Tennessee plant. He also continues to oversee the U.S. passenger and light truck department, where he has served as vice president since joining Hankook in 2020. With 15 years of experience in the tire and automotive sectors, Brison has been instrumental in driving new product introductions and segment expansions in the U.S. He attended Clemson University where he received a degree in Political Science.

“On behalf of the board and the USTMA team, I extend our sincerest gratitude and thanks to Dr. Enki Tan, executive chairman, president, and CEO of Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.; Peter Jung, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Hankook Tire America Corp.; and Tom Lehner, vice president, government affairs, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.