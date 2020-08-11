Connect with us
USTMA Board Extends Chair’s Term, Names New Members

The board extended the term of current board Chair, Goodyear’s Steve McClellan, for an additional year through October 2021.
Tire Review Staff

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has elected two new members to the USTMA Board of Directors.

The board extended the term of current board Chair Steve McClellan, president, Americas, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, for an additional year through October 2021.

Kumho Tire’s Yong-Sik Shin and Pirelli’s Pietro Berardi were also elected during the board’s July 29 virtual meeting.

McClellan became president of Goodyear’s Americas business unit in 2016. Prior to the combination of Goodyear’s North America and Latin America businesses, he served as president of Goodyear North America in 2011. Under his leadership, Goodyear North America established a sustainable business model that delivered record results and led the company on a path to sustained growth. Earlier, McClellan led both Goodyear’s North America commercial truck and consumer businesses.

Since September 2019, Yong-Sik Shin has served as the president and CEO of the American business division for Kumho Tire. Prior to this role, Shin served as the company’s head of global sales and spent 11 years leading Kumho Tire’s international sales, marketing and logistics initiatives for both the OE and RE markets. Shin leads Kumho’s four main subsidiaries, Kumho Tire USA, Inc., Kumho Tire Canada, Kumho Tire Latin America and the Kumho Tire Georgia Plant from a sales and overall operations standpoint.

Before joining Pirelli in March, Pietro Berardi was the vice president for the Alliance (Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi) managing the global commercial operations and strategy of the parts and services business. Within the Alliance, Pietro Berardi was the VP of aftersales for Nissan North America from 2015 to 2017. He joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group in 2008 and he became the CEO of Magneti Marelli Aftermarket in 2012. Previously, he worked for Shell, holding various international positions and becoming the European fuel marketing director in 2005. Pietro Berardi graduated from Bocconi University in Business Administration and holds an MBA from Boston College.

