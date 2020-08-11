USTMA Board Extends Chair’s Term, Names New Members

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has elected two new members to the USTMA Board of Directors.

The board extended the term of current board Chair Steve McClellan, president, Americas, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, for an additional year through October 2021.

Kumho Tire’s Yong-Sik Shin and Pirelli’s Pietro Berardi were also elected during the board’s July 29 virtual meeting.

McClellan became president of Goodyear’s Americas business unit in 2016. Prior to the combination of Goodyear’s North America and Latin America businesses, he served as president of Goodyear North America in 2011. Under his leadership, Goodyear North America established a sustainable business model that delivered record results and led the company on a path to sustained growth. Earlier, McClellan led both Goodyear’s North America commercial truck and consumer businesses.

Since September 2019, Yong-Sik Shin has served as the president and CEO of the American business division for Kumho Tire. Prior to this role, Shin served as the company’s head of global sales and spent 11 years leading Kumho Tire’s international sales, marketing and logistics initiatives for both the OE and RE markets. Shin leads Kumho’s four main subsidiaries, Kumho Tire USA, Inc., Kumho Tire Canada, Kumho Tire Latin America and the Kumho Tire Georgia Plant from a sales and overall operations standpoint.