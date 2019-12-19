News/J.D. Power
December 19, 2019

Used Vehicle Market is Down Slightly in November, J.D. Power Reports

In the December 2019 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note that the used vehicle market is still in a state of decline.

Highlights from the free monthly report point out:

  • Wholesale prices declined in November. Prices are down by an average of 3.3%;
  • The used vehicle price index declined. The UVPI reached 118.8;
  • Wholesale volume growth slowed. Volume is up 3.9% calendar year to date.

“Typical for the time of year, used vehicle prices softened in November,” said David Paris, executive analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. “The period marked the fourth consecutive month of declines; however, used prices remain strong from a historical perspective and were 1.1% greater than the same 11-month period in 2018.”

To view the full report, click here.

