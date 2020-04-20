Connect with us

U.S. Motor Works Producing Face Shields for Hospitals

U.S. Motor Works is making face shields for local hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These face shields are being used at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with patients from St. Jude and Anaheim Regional.

